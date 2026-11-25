Spain's government has extended the public transport subsidies. This was a victory for the Sumar wing of the coalition over the Ministry of the ... Economy, which preferred to bring the matter before cabinet after the 29 November general election.

As a result of this change of course, the 40% discounts on travel passes, the flat-rate fare for commuter train, discounts on Renfe trains and free public transport in the Balearic and Canary Islands and free rail services for regular passengers in Asturias and Cantabria will remain in place from 1 January. The government plans to allocate more than 1.21 billion euros to fund these subsidies.

Last week, the Ministry of the Economy ruled out its approval. "It's thanks to us," sources from Sumar told Sur. The aid will extend into 2027 by means of a royal decree-law, the ratification of which must be decided upon by Diputación Permanente within a maximum of 30 days. The government has confirmed that the text will be debated after the general election on 29 November.

The regulation maintains the current discount structure for 2027, with free travel for children, 50% discounts on multi-journey tickets for young people and a 20% state contribution towards all other urban and inter-city travel passes managed by regional and local authorities.

The 40% discount currently applied to monthly travelcards and ten-journey tickets is funded by two levels of government. The state provides 20% of the funding, while the regional and local authorities responsible for the services cover the remaining 20% from their own budgets.

The decree introduces a new provision. Cabinet may reduce the state contribution by up to 10% during the second half of 2027, depending on the results of the assessment by the independent authority for fiscal responsibility (AIReF). The reference rates for applying the rebates will be those in force on 24 November 2026.

As for rail transport, the monthly season ticket for Cercanías and Rodalies remains at 20 euros, reduced to ten euros for young people and free for children 14 or under years of age. Medium-distance services will have a 40% discount, with an additional 50% discount for young people, while Avant lines subject to public service obligations will have a 50% discount. The planned budget for these subsidies amounts to 211 million euros.

On state-owned buses, discounts will be 40% on ten-journey tickets, 50% on monthly passes and 70% on passes for young people, while children's passes will remain free of charge. The government will allocate 100 million euros to these concessions.

In the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, season tickets and multi-journey tickets for land transport will remain free of charge, with central government funding of 120 and 63 million euros, respectively. In Asturias and Cantabria, regular rail passengers will be able to continue travelling for free until the new metre-gauge trains arrive.

The regulation also maintains one of the Ministry of Transport's key initiatives, the Abono Único, which allows travel on Cercanías, Rodalies, Media Distancia, certain Avant services and state-owned buses for 60 euros a month, 30 for young people.

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