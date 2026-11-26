The Spanish cabinet approved on Tuesday an amendment to the royal decree that regulates matters concerning tobacco-related products. The amendment includes a restriction on ... the use of flavourings in e-cigarettes other than those derived from tobacco and regulates the strength of nicotine pods.

According to the ministry of health, the updated royal decree will appear in the BOE (official state gazette) on Monday.

The ministry has previously defended this restriction on e-cigarettes, the aim of which is to reduce their appeal among the general public and, in particular, among young people.

"Basically, we're going to sell you strawberry-flavoured poison. Well, no, at the very least, it should be regulated so that people know that what they're actually consuming are toxic substances that are harmful to their health," minister Mónica García explained.

The regulation, which forms part of the comprehensive plan for the prevention and control of tobacco use 2024-2027, sought to close a legal loophole by regulating, for the first time, emerging categories of tobacco products on the Spanish market, such as nicotine pouches, heated tobacco products and nicotine-free e-cigarettes. The goal is to bring all forms of nicotine consumption and their substitutes under public health control.

The royal decree sets the maximum amount of nicotine that the pouches may contain at 0.99 milligrams. The draft also bans the inclusion in these pouches of additives that facilitate the absorption of nicotine; caffeine, taurine, CBD or other additives and stimulants associated with energy or relaxation; and aromas or flavours other than those of tobacco.

The royal decree will not, in the end, include the introduction of plain packaging for tobacco, a proposal that featured in the draft submitted for public consultation and which the Ministry of Health removed from the text in early 2025 "for reasons of legislative hierarchy".

Reactions from employers' organisations

The UPE (the trade association representing manufacturers of these products) has warned that the ban on e-cigarette flavours puts 4,650 jobs across the entire value chain at risk and threatens the viability of more than 450 SMEs, without the government having quantified these consequences in the economic impact assessment accompanying the legislation.

It criticised the government for having approved, "without any public appearances" by Minister García, the amendment.

The UPE pointed out that this measure, "the approval of which they have kept secret so as not to affect the election campaign", amounts to a de facto ban and jeopardises the viability of specialist retailers and domestic manufacturers, given that it affects 95 per cent of the products on the market.

The trade association has quantified the impact of the measure using data from Afi, estimating the potential loss at 328 million euros in added value and up to 133 million in annual tax revenue.

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