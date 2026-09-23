Toledo girl, 12, suffers severe burns after climbing electricity pylon for social media post

Taking on dangerous and almost impossible challenges to post on social media can have serious consequences. A 12-year-old girl has suffered severe burns ... after being electrocuted while climbing an electricity pylon on the outskirts of Navahermosa in Toledo province.

The incident happened in the Río Cedena housing estate, where the girl climbed the pylon and came into contact with one of the power lines, receiving a powerful electric shock.

The child was left hanging from the tower and had to be rescued by firefighters from Talavera de la Reina using an aerial ladder platform. The electricity supply was first cut off, and firefighters confirmed the installation had been de-energised and that no voltage was present.

She was then treated by an emergency doctor before being taken by mobile intensive care unit to La Paz University Hospital in Madrid, where she was admitted with severe burns.

Social media warning

Following the accident, the Toledo Provincial Fire and Rescue Service published a message on its social media channels aimed at young people under the heading "A photo isn't worth your life".

The firefighters warned that electrical installations can cause electric shocks or electrical arcs even without direct contact with a live conductor.

"No photo, video or post is worth taking this risk, so never climb poles, towers or electrical installations," they said.