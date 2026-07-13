GIPE selects TheNLS.com as its technology partner to accelerate the digitalisation of the property sector

SUR in English 13/07/2026 a las 17:27h.

The Professional Association of European Real Estate Managers (GIPE), one of Spain's longest-established professional real estate associations, has announced a partnership with TheNLS.com, selecting the platform as its technology partner to provide members with one of the most advanced digital real estate solutions available in the Spanish market.

The partnership creates GIPE MLS - Powered by the NLS, combining GIPE's experience within the Spanish real estate industry with the NLS's next-generation techonology platform, designed specifically for professional real estate agents.

Built on clean, verified property data, the NLS brings together the technology, tools and workflows that power many of the world's most successful real estate professionals into one intelligent platform.

Christopher P. Dyson, Founder of NLS Spain, said that "GIPE has spent more than 40 years helping raise professional standards within the Spanish real estate industry, making this partnership particularly significant for us. We share a common vision: to give professional agents access to the very best technology, cleaner property data and the proven tools and workflows that allow them to provide an exceptional service to buyers and sellers."