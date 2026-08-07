A fugitive wanted for the 1983 murder of his flatmate in Chicago has been arrested in Cartagena

National Police officers have arrested a fugitive in Cartagena who was the subject of an international arrest warrant issued by the US authorities in connection ... with a murder committed in Chicago in 1983.

The investigation was launched following a report received through international police and judicial cooperation channels, which indicated that this person might be in the region of Murcia.

The numerous enquiries and police investigations carried out by officers into his possible addresses and place of work made it possible to confirm his whereabouts and proceed with his arrest in Cartagena, where he was living with his wife and three children.

According to the international arrest warrant, the suspect was charged with the murder of a flatmate using a firearm, committed in 1983 in Chicago (Illinois). Following the crime, he fled the country and was later tracked down by the FBI in Pennsylvania in 1996, where he was living under an assumed identity. He subsequently failed to appear before the court and has remained at large ever since.

Once he had been arrested, he was brought before the central investigating court to initiate the relevant extradition proceedings.