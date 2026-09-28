Four need hospital treatment after plane from Barcelona makes emergency landing due to smoke in the cabin

Gerard Couzens 28/09/2026 a las 08:14h.

Four people have been rushed to hospital after a packed passenger jet had to make an emergency landing because of smoke in the cabin.

Portuguese press reported 12 of those on board the Airbus A330 had to be given oxygen mid-air in the scare.

The Delta Airlines flight had taken off from Barcelona and was heading to Boston when the decision was taken to make an emergency landing in Porto.

A level two alert was sounded according to local Civil Protection sources before the plane carrying 296 passengers touched down.

Respected Portuguese daily Correio da Manha said a total of 14 people were assisted by trained medical staff and four people were taken to hospital.

Sao Joao Hospital in Porto confirmed two male passengers were admitted to A&E suffering from smoke inhalation. A spokesman said both had “mild” respiratory symptoms and were in a stable condition.

Firefighters, police and ambulances were mobilised to prepare for the plane’s unscheduled landing and the hospital transfers. Normal airport operations are understood to have been briefly affected.

The alert was sounded around 5.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

Delta Airlines flight DL251 had taken off from Barcelona’s El Prat airport around 3.40pm and landed around 6pm Portuguese time.

Flight tracker websites showed it was already above the Atlantic on its way to Boston when it turned around and diverted to Porto Airport.