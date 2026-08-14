Northern Spain fire worsens, forcing evacuation of 16 municipalities

The authorities in the region of Aragon have issued an evacuation order for a total of 16 municipalities due to the "reignition of the fire" ... that broke out in Huesca province on Monday.

The evacuees are in the shelter at the sports hall in the village of Ayerbe.

The latest evacuation order, from Friday, concerns four municipalities: Santa María de La Peña (nine people), Triste (44), La Peña Estación (70) and Yeste (four).

On Thursday, the authorities issued an order to evacuate Santa Cruz de la Serós, with 74 people; Binacua, with 46; and Osia, with 12.

Santa Cilia de Jaca and Puente la Reina de Jaca are under lockdown.

On Thursday afternoon, the fire encircled the old monastery of San Juan de la Peña, without causing any damage to the structure, and approached the new monastery.

This led staff from the military emergency unit (UME) and nature conservation officers (APN) to remove several cultural artefacts from the old monastery, which forced them to break down a door to gain access to the interior.

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