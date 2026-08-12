Spain's Foreign Ministry brings down to 75 the number of Spaniards missing in Colombia following 7.4 earthquake

Spain's Minister for Foreign Affairs José Manuel Albares announced on Wednesday that his department had revised downwards the number of missing Spanish nationals to ... 75 following the earthquake that struck Colombia on Monday.

At present, the Foreign Ministry has no record of any Spanish nationals being injured or killed as a result of the earthquake.

During a press conference in Ceuta on Tuesday, Albares said that the consular services had managed to contact all the Spanish nationals known to be in Colombia. The number of missing persons at the time was 164.

The minister called on Spanish nationals currently in Colombia and their families to contact the Spanish Embassy or the consulate in order to facilitate the search efforts.

Albares also stated that Spain is ready to provide aid to Colombia through the Spanish agency for international development dooperation (AECID). The people of Colombia, he noted, can count on Spanish aid in the wake of the earthquake.

Just a few weeks ago, the double earthquake in Venezuela killed 56 Spaniards, while 136 remain missing. Albares reiterated that Spain also remains committed to providing support and assistance in response to the emergency there.

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