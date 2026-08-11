Spain's Foreign Ministry says 164 Spaniards are missing following the earthquake in Colombia

Spain's Minister for Foreign Affairs José Manuel Albares reported on Tuesday that there are 164 Spanish citizens whose whereabouts in Colombia are unknown following ... the earthquake that struck the country on Monday.

At present, the Foreign Ministry has no information to suggest that any Spanish nationals have been injured or killed as a result of the earthquake.

Speaking at a press conference in Ceuta, Albares explained that the consular services have managed to make contact with all Spaniards known to be in Colombia, with the exception of these 164 people.

The minister called on Spanish nationals currently in Colombia and their families to contact the Spanish Embassy or the consulate in order to facilitate the search efforts.

Albares also stated that Spain is ready to provide aid to Colombia through the Spanish agency for international development dooperation (AECID). The people of Colombia, he noted, can count on Spanish aid in the wake of the earthquake.

Just a few weeks ago, the double earthquake in Venezuela killed 56 Spaniards, while 136 remain missing. Albares reiterated that Spain also remains committed to providing support and assistance in response to the emergency there.

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