Salmonella alert issued over fuet sold in several Spanish regions

Spain's food safety agency has issued an alert after salmonella was detected in batches of fuet, a traditional dry-cured Spanish sausage, manufactured in ... Spain.

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) said it had received an alert notification from French health authorities regarding the presence of the bacteria in the affected product: Fuet Extra sold under the CAN DURAN brand.

The affected batches are:

- Batch 262014422, expiry date 24/07/2026.

- Batch 262014423, expiry date 01/08/2026.

The product is sold in 170g plastic-packaged units and can be stored at room temperature.

According to the information available, the product was initially distributed in the regions of Aragon, Catalonia and Navarre. However, AESAN said it could not rule out the possibility that it had also reached other parts of Spain.

The information has been passed to regional authorities through SCIRI, Spain's Coordinated Rapid Information Exchange System, to ensure the affected products are removed from sale.

Health risks

Anyone who has the affected product at home is advised not to consume it.

People who have already eaten the product and develop symptoms consistent with salmonellosis, particularly diarrhoea or vomiting accompanied by fever and headache, are advised to seek medical attention.