The fire that broke out on Sunday afternoon on the Formentor peninsula was brought under control at 9am on Tuesday, having burnt around 268 hectares ... of reed beds and pine forest.

Early on Tuesday morning, two helicopters resumed operations alongside four fire engines, 30 forest firefighters and three environmental officers.

Overnight, around 30 staff from the regional ministry of agriculture and four fire engines remained in the area carrying out firefighting and surveillance operations.

Late on Monday, regional minister of agriculture Joan Simonet said that the fire could not be declared "stabilised" as there were still several active hotspots. He said that the wind had died down, allowing progress in the firefighting efforts until "a degree of calm" was restored in the area.

The two seaplanes the Ministry of Ecological Transition deployed on Monday have now returned to Madrid because, as Simonet said, "they are no longer needed".

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