Valencia to fine noisy stag and hen parties up to 1,500 euros

Valencia's Tourism councillor, Paula Llobet, first raised the alarm in May 2024, when Local Police recorded 40 stag and hen parties in the city ... in a single weekend. The city hall's response has now taken shape in a draft Civic Behaviour By-law, seen by this newspaper group, which is currently under review by municipal services.

The draft regulation specifically refers to stag and hen parties in two sections covering offences. It would be the first time they have been explicitly mentioned in municipal regulations, although the by-law has been under consideration for several previous terms of office.

The first reference appears in Article 32, which covers serious offences carrying fines of between 750 and 1,500 euros. Unless city hall has officially authorised them, it includes gatherings in public spaces linked to private events, anniversaries, welcome parties, and stag and hen parties when they cause a nuisance and disrupt public coexistence.

The restrictions would apply between 10pm and 8am the following day from Sunday to Friday, and between 10pm and 9.30am the following day on Saturdays and the eve of public holidays. Other specific times set out in the by-law on protection against noise pollution would also apply.

The second reference is in the following article, which covers minor offences carrying fines of up to 750 euros. It prohibits people from walking or remaining in public streets or spaces while wearing clothing or accessories depicting human genitalia, or carrying dolls or other sexual items, when the purpose is to attract the attention of passers-by.

Valencia has become a popular destination for stag and hen parties in recent years, with groups of tourists arriving for celebrations in which the bride or groom is often dressed in fancy dress and accompanied by sexual toys or props. Sex dolls are a common feature.

Fines of up to 3,000 euros for very serious offences

The draft also sets out very serious offences carrying fines of between 1,500 and 3,000 euros. These include refusing, resisting or obstructing inspection or monitoring duties carried out by the city hall or its public employees. The by-law will also regulate street prostitution, meaning officials may sometimes need to enter premises as part of their work.

Another very serious offence covers behaviour which, while not constituting a criminal offence, is considered disrespectful to people's dignity because it involves insults, mockery, ridicule, contempt or deliberate nuisance directed at vulnerable people or those requiring special protection. The groups specifically mentioned include elderly people, children and teenagers, and people with disabilities.

Such conduct would be considered aggravated when carried out by groups of people in urban public spaces, particularly when images or photographs are recorded and subsequently shared.

Rules on public drinking

Under the proposed by-law, "botellón", the Spanish practice of drinking in groups in public spaces, would carry a fine of up to 1,500 euros as well as the confiscation of all drinks.

Drinking or eating in the street could result in a higher fine of up to 3,000 euros when it takes place inside or next to a protected building, subject to the exceptions established by the city hall. The steps outside the Lonja de la Seda, Valencia's historic former silk exchange, are regularly occupied by tourists eating and taking a break.

Public drinking can also be penalised when it obstructs public thoroughfares or causes noise. Vandalism involving street lamps can likewise constitute a very serious offence.

Street harassment and begging alongside children or people with disabilities are also included among the practices subject to the highest level of sanctions.