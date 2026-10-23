Spain's opposition leader confirms law reforms in the fields of abortion and euthanasia if he governs

Leader of Spain's opposition Alberto Núñez Feijóo has expressed his willingness to implement specific reforms to the legislation on abortion and euthanasia if his ... party gets to the central government after the election on 29 November.

Feijóo proposes that 16- and 17-year-old girls be required to inform their parents before having an abortion and suggests a new draft of the euthanasia law that reflects a broader medical consensus.

"Do you think that a 16-year-old girl needs her parents' permission to get a tattoo but doesn't need it to have an abortion? Do you think that a 16-year-old girl cannot drive a car in my country, yet she can have an abortion?" Feijóo said.

He made it clear that the law on time limits will not be amended, accepting the current regulatory framework and bringing it into line with the situation in most European countries. However, the major reform centres on the autonomy of minors.

The candidate for the prime minister's office promises that, if he comes to power, he will open a debate to make it compulsory for parents to be informed and give their consent in the case of 16- and 17-year-old girls who decide to have an abortion.

On the subject of euthanasia, Feijóo stated that he supports the concept of a "dignified death", acknowledging that the right to withdraw from extreme medical treatment is reasonable. He will, however, push for a new draft of the legislation to "refine" the current law.

His proposal aims to ensure the process enjoys greater scientific and medical consensus, incorporating further clinical safeguards, comprehensive information for patients and strict regulation to prevent Spain from becoming a lax jurisdiction when it comes to inducing death.

Access the broad Spain national news archive