Segovia man allegedly hid his father's body for a year to keep collecting his pension

The small Segovia town of Torrecaballeros was left in shock after the Guardia Civil found the body of a man who had been dead for ... around a year and whose son had allegedly hidden his remains to continue collecting his pension.

The discovery was made at around 11pm on Thursday (17 September) at a property on Calle Los Fresnos. Officers arrested the son, who confessed to what had happened. The case remains under judicial investigation, according to the central government office in Segovia province.

The incident has shocked residents of the town, located 11 kilometres from the city of Segovia. The deceased was a well-known local resident who had not been seen for "a long time".

According to neighbours, the man was around 70 years old, had health problems, and had an outgoing personality. He regularly visited the Patas bar.

"People stopped seeing him, although his son was occasionally seen," neighbours said.

One resident described the son, around 25, as having lived with his father and apparently struggling financially.

"Sometimes he'd go out to buy cigarettes and pay for them. Other times he wouldn't, and then he'd say he'd pay another day," the neighbour said.

Initial theories point to natural death

The initial hypotheses suggest that the man died of natural causes and that his body was subsequently hidden so his son could continue collecting the pension.

"There's nothing to suggest otherwise," sources consulted by the newspaper said. However, investigators are awaiting an autopsy, which is expected to be particularly difficult because of the condition of the body after such a long period.

The discovery has become the main topic of conversation in the town, with residents discussing the case in bars and during morning conversations.

"It's horrifying," another neighbour said.

The judicial investigation remains ongoing, and no further official details have emerged about the precise circumstances surrounding the discovery.