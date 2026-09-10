Family of young woman left in vegetative state after anaphylactic shock reject 100,000-euro compensation payout

The parents of a young woman from Ibi in Alicante left in a vegetative state after suffering anaphylactic shock from a protein shake have rejected ... a court ruling ordering the Valencian regional health ministry to pay 100,000 euros in compensation.

The family have been claiming 4.1 million euros for what they describe as "inadequate" medical examination and care. In a video on social media, they said that they would continue fighting for a fair compensation.

"It's a disgrace if they think our daughter's life is worth 100,000 euros. I'm not one for swearing, but they can shove that money where the sun don't shine, because what they've done to Marta is unspeakable," María Pérez, Marta's mother, said.

María explained the ordeal that Marta had gone through since the incident in September 2022, when she was 19 years old.

"They sent her home and paid her no attention whatsoever. They didn't carry out any kind of examination. They said she was allergic and that she'd eaten something that had caused a reaction. They paid no attention to her," María said.

In the ruling, the panel of judges conclude that the medical assessment at the health centre was "inadequate", the attendance record was completed "in a deficient manner" and details such as the administration of the anti-inflammatory medicine Urbason were omitted.

Although the family have not clarified whether they have already appealed the ruling, their statement that they would continue fighting "whatever the cost" implies that.

María said that her sole aim is for her daughter to receive the care she needs so that she "can have all the treatments she may require and enjoy a decent quality of life".

The court justified the decision to significantly reduce the compensation by referring to a series of "unfortunate circumstances" and factors beyond the control of the medical staff on duty, which weaken the direct link between the care provided and the tragic outcome.

Marta's history of severe asthma appears in the public healthcare system of another region (as healthcare databases are not interconnected between regions). As a result, the local allergy service was not monitoring the young woman.

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