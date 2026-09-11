Family search for British man who failed to return home from Benidorm

Image of Paul Cartwright shared by his family on Facebook.

Nataila Penza 11/09/2026 a las 11:49h.

The family of a British tourist due to fly home on Monday at the end of his Benidorm holiday have admitted they are “very worried” after he went missing.

The friends Paul Cartwright, 39, from Greater Manchester, was with are said to have left him near famous Chaplin’s Bar and have since returned home.

Anguished wife Sara Louise Cartwright said as she launched appeals for information yesterday along with his mum Eileen Jones that they were booked on a flight out to Spain this Friday to speak with local authorities and get a search going on the ground.

Eileen, in her plea for information, said of the owner of the scaffolding firm based in Bolton: “My son is missing in Benidorm. He was supposed to fly home on Monday.

“He didn't arrive home and we haven't heard from him.

“If you see him please ask him to ring home. We are all very worried. Please let us know if you see him.

"His name is Paul Cartwright, he is 39 years old and he is from Greater Manchester.”

His wife added: “Could anyone confirm if he has been seen in a bar club or outside on the beach front etc.

“He’s called Paul and is believed to have lost his phone. He’s been reported missing and we’re extremely concerned.

“He was due to fly home Monday and missed his flight. The lads he was with last left him near Chaplin’s early hours on Sunday and have since returned home.

“Expect he could be sighted anywhere between the old town and the strip.

“We are due to fly out tomorrow to speak with the authorities in person and get a search going.”

Friend Linzi Kate Pearson, who is also understood to be heading to Spain, wrote in a later message on social media: “Paul is very recognisable as he has half an ear missing.

“Please look out for this if you’re walking around and think it might be him.”

In a message alongside a photo of the missing Brit she added: “He’s a good lad and a good family man please I’m begging you please share it takes two minutes thank you.

“He would be wearing glasses 99 per cent. He’s believed to have been wearing beige chino shorts and a white T-shirt with flip flops.”

An online update published earlier on Friday said Paul was still missing.

Previous case

A British tourist went missing at Alicante airport at the end of March last year after a stag do in Benidorm before being found.

Jason Taylor, 36, vanished as he waited for a flight back to Birmingham, sparking a police manhunt which had a happy ending nearly four days later on 1 April when he was spotted walking along a nearby beach.

Police sources said after he was found that the fact he didn’t have his mobile phone on him had caused him extra complications.

Wellwisher Lynn Rawlings said in response to the appeals about missing Paul Cartwright: “Hope you find him soon. What a worry.”

Another Brit said: “We are here in Benidorm and will keep an eye out for him. Hope he’s found soon.”

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