Dog falls from fifth floor and lives but owner ordered to pay 1,200 euros

A woman has been ordered to pay more than 1,200 euros after her dog fell from a fifth-floor flat and damaged a parked ... car.

The incident, described as an accident involving an open window and a moment of inattention, led to a court case with financial consequences for the owner.

Fall from fifth floor

The ruling gives limited detail about how the incident happened, as the owner did not testify in court. Local police officers who attended said the dog had been taken to a nearby shop, where it was being treated.

When the woman arrived, she confirmed the dog was hers and said it had “escaped”. It remains unclear whether the animal slipped from her arms while she was on the balcony or whether it passed through the railing and fell. What is certain is that the dog dropped from a height of five storeys.

The animal landed on a car parked on the street, damaging the bonnet and smashing the windscreen. Repairs, paid jointly by the insurer and the vehicle owner, totalled 1,257.89 euros.

Liability despite accident

Despite the incident being accidental, the judge held the owner liable under Article 1,905 of the Spanish Civil Code, which states that animal owners are responsible for damage caused by their animals, even if they escape or go missing. Exceptions apply only in cases of force majeure or where the victim is at fault.

As the woman did not appear in court to dispute the facts, she was held responsible and must cover the cost of the damage.

Preventing similar incidents

Many people live in flats with pets. While such accidents can be difficult to prevent entirely, owners can reduce risk and prepare for potential legal consequences.

Experts recommend taking out pet insurance or checking whether home insurance includes public liability cover for animals. Installing safety nets or protective barriers on windows and balconies can also help prevent falls.