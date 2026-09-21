Spain 112: bin bag explodes in block of flats in Asturias, destroying entrance hall and one home's front door

A gas cylinder in a bin bag left on the landing of a block of flats in the Spanish region of Asturias exploded on Monday ... morning.

The incident happened shortly after 8am. According to sources, the explosion damaged one flat's front door and the entrance hall, but it did not cause a fire.

"We thought it was a bomb," residents said. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the incident gave them a good scare.

The incident triggered a large operation in which both firefighters and police took part in order to ensure the locals' safety.

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