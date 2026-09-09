Valencia veteran soldier killed by fugitive stepson who he tried to help earlier that same day

The police in Valencia are searching for 23-year-old Russian national Danil R., who escaped from Hospital General's A&E on Tursday and ... allegedly beat his stepfather to death later that day.

The police believe the suspect, a burly man around two metres tall, may be dangerous due to his agitated state and the serious offence he has committed.

The victim is 50-year-old veteran soldier Antonio Gómez Hernández. His body was discovered at around 2pm on Tuesday, after the victim's ex-partner (and mother of the suspect) raised the alarm.

The woman went to the police to ask them to accompany her to the property, as she suspected that "something bad" had happened following her son's admission to hospital for mental health problems.

When they entered the property, the police found Antonio's body and a dumbbell, possibly the murder weapon, lying very close by. It is not yet clear when Danil R., who the police are looking for, allegedly beat his father to death.

The incident started unfolding much earlier that day. At around 3.30am, two Local Police patrol cars and a team from the emergency medical service went to the San Isidro area, where Antonio and Danil lived, due to the young man's violent behaviour.

According to sources, Danil punched a neighbour without being provoked and acted aggressively. Antonio spoke to the police and tried to calm his stepson, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Antonio told the police that Danil was not a violent person and that he needed medical attention, but the young man repeatedly refused medical assistance and suggested that he should have taken his own life a long time ago. He also threatened to take his own life at a shooting range on Thursday.

Danil also rebuked Antonio because his stepfather had mentioned, in front of the paramedics and the police, that his stepson sometimes uses cannabis and might be under the influence of the drug.

After assessing the situation, the police and the medical workers decided to take Danil to Hospital General's A&E. Four police officers had to restrain him as he was putting up strong resistance.

After sedating him, the paramedics took Danil to the hospital. However, the medical custody protocol did not prevent the young man from escaping from the A&E.

Danil then returned home, where he allegedly killed his stepfather by striking him with the dumbbell.

The police are currently searching the area around Danil's home. Antonio's body has been transferred to the institute of legal medicine for an autopsy.

After breaking up with his partner, also of Russian origin, the young man initially stopped living with his stepfather for a while, although he later returned home. Antonio was helping him with his training so that he could work as a security guard.

The victim went to the gym almost every day, as he had mobility problems in one leg due to a degenerative condition, according to neighbours.

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