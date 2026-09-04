Drug-smuggling speedboat seized south of Gran Canaria with more than three tonnes of cocaine on board

The Guardia Civil have intercepted a drug-trafficking vessel that was carrying 3,360 kilos of cocaine off the southern coast of Gran Canaria. The ... operation has led to the arrest of five people between the ages of 21 and 41.

The vessel, fitted with several high-powered engines, was sailing some 70 miles south of the island when the Guardia Civil's maritime service spotted it.

Suspecting it might be linked to drug-trafficking, the police attempted to stop it, but the occupants fled.

The chase continued and the boat carried out various manoeuvres in an attempt to evade the maritime service. Ultimately, the Guardia Civil's actions led to the arrest of the five crew members.

In addition to the drugs (139 bales), the police found two long firearms: "an assault rifle and a light machine gun", weapons intended to prevent possible attacks by other organised groups.

The investigation is accusing the five detainees of offences against public health through drug-trafficking, serious disobedience, unlawful possession of weapons and criminal organisation membership.

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