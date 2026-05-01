Dozens of migrants storm Gambian embassy in Madrid after vulnerability certificates denied

Tension gripped Madrid’s Ciudad Lineal district as Gambian nationals stormed their own embassy, frustrated by a failing administrative process. The disturbances erupted following the ... Spanish government's launch of an extraordinary royal decree intended to regularise undocumented migrants - a move that has triggered overcrowding and chaos at diplomatic missions according to a trade union.

In a statement posted to X, the police union Jupol compared the scene to images from other continents: "No, it's not Africa: it's the Gambian embassy in Madrid." The union squarely blamed the government’s immigration policy for a "chaotic situation" they claim is now spreading across much of Spain.

Escalation at the gates

The unrest began on Calle de Hernández de Tejada, where dozens of migrants had been queuing through the night. Tensions boiled over when it became clear that many would be denied the crucial "certificate of vulnerability".

Officers from the National Police's Prevention and Rapid Response Unit (UPR) arrived to find protesters already scaling the embassy fences. However, swift intervention allowed them to de-escalate the situation and restore order without the need for arrests.

Police sources informed ABC that the embassy had limited its processing window to just a few days - far too little time for the number of Gambian nationals seeking help. Sources also noted that a lack of organised queuing among applicants contributed to the sudden friction.

While there is currently no order to permanently increase security at all embassies, public safety forces remain on standby for similar incidents.

Wider unrest and criticism

Jupol also expressed support for officers deployed to other "troublespots", such as Murcia, where similar episodes of tension have occurred.

"Jupol warned that this would happen because, among other reasons, the National Police were excluded from a process key to ensuring security and control," the union stated.

The regularisation process - a flagship measure announced in February - is estimated to affect roughly 500,000 people. The initiative continues to face heavy criticism from various agencies over a total lack of administrative resources to handle the surge in applications.

The certificate of vulnerability is one of three legal pathways - alongside family ties and social integration - for migrants to qualify for this extraordinary regularisation.