Is Iran putting stickers of Spain's PM Pedro Sánchez on its missiles as a symbol of gratitude?

M. Pérez Monday, 23 March 2026, 12:27 Share

Are Iran's IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) putting stickers with the photo of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on their missiles as a symbol of gratitude for his rejection of the war?

The images were posted by several Persian and Israeli media on Monday. They show a portrait photo of Sánchez on the casing of a ballistic missile, supposedly of the same model with which the ayatollah regime is bombing Israel.

"Of course this war is not only illegal but also inhumane. Thank you, Prime Minister," is one of the messages that complement the images.

The video is circulating online after being reported by the Tasnim news agency, linked to the ayatollahs' security apparatus, and Persian public channel HispanTV in Spanish. It has also been picked up by the Hebrew daily Israel Hayom and the Turkish online publication Türkiye Today.

According to the latter, the RIRGC have incorporated propaganda material into their war campaign, using a portrait of Sánchez and one of his statements about the conflict in the Middle East. At the moment, however, there is no independent verification of the origin of the images, nor even whether these stickers are real.

Hebrew and Turkish analysts are studying whether this is a hoax or part of a propaganda campaign to stir up already turbulent waters in Europe and fuel the crisis between the Old Continent and the US. Neither Iranian, Israeli, nor Spanish authorities have confirmed its authenticity.

The media warn that the missiles in question "will soon be launched toward the occupied territories".