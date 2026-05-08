Dismembered body of Katty O. found in Fuerteventura landfill as Guardia Civil arrests her son

The Guardia Civil has located the body of Katty O. in the Zurita rubbish dump, on the Canary island of Fuerteventura, and has arrested her ... son as the person allegedly responsible for her death, as sources close to the investigation have confirmed to this newspaper.

The body of the missing woman was dismembered and now investigators are trying to clarify how the son, aged just over 20, allegedly committed the crime.

The woman had been reported missing on 4 May in Fuerteventura, after relatives and friends lost contact with her. Since then, a search operation has been active to try to locate her.

The discovery of the body took place this Friday morning in the Zurita environmental complex, where investigators had been searching for several days. At the same time, officers of the Judicial Police of the Guardia Civil in Las Palmas arrested the victim's son, who is the main suspect.

For the moment, neither the cause of death nor the specific circumstances in which it occurred have been officially revealed. Evidence is being analysed by the investigators and the autopsy will be carried out by the professionals of the Institute of Legal Medicine of Las Palmas after the body has been removed.