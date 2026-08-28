Child abuse
Spanish priest under investigation over child sexual abuse allegations
The parish priest has been temporarily suspended from all his duties
C.P.S.
The Diocese of Zamora has suspended a priest over an alleged case of sexual abuse of minors. An investigation is under way.
Following the complaints ... of several alleged victims, Bishop Fernando Valera initiated the relevant preliminary canonical investigation, during which the diocese gathered the testimonies and documentation necessary to clarify the facts.
Subsequently, the file was forwarded to Dicasterio para la Doctrina de la Fe de la Santa Sede, as the body with jurisdiction in this matter, which decided to initiate the relevant canonical proceedings.
The diocese has also brought the matter to the attention of the relevant civil authorities and "remains fully prepared to cooperate with them in any way".
The Church has temporarily removed the priest from his duties. In addition, he is banned from participating in any activity involving minors. These actions, the diocese said, "do not prejudge the outcome of the ongoing proceedings".
"The Diocese of Zamora reaffirms its firm commitment to the protection of children and vulnerable people and to ensuring that any situation of this nature is fully investigated in collaboration with the relevant civil and ecclesiastical authorities," the statement says.
The diocese welcomes everybody involved in the proceedings to speak up, while it maintains the responsibility to ensure the safety of the complainants and respect "the accused's presumption of innocence".