Death of British man in San Sebastian not treated as suspicious

Gerard Couzens 18/05/2026 a las 14:18h.

Police investigating the death of a British man in the Basque city of San Sebastian have made their first official comments and confirmed they are not treating it as suspicious at this stage.

The unnamed 38-year-old was pronounced dead around 11am on Saturday after plunging from a viewpoint on the slopes of a hill called Monte Urgull.

Emergency responders raced to the scene but could do nothing to save him.

A passer-by dialled 999 to raise the alarm after spotting his body.

The ongoing probe is being led by the Ertzaintxa, the autonomous police force for the Basque Country, which is reporting to a local court.

Today a spokesman for the force, which said it wouldn’t be confirming the man’s nationality as part of normal protocol, said: “Around 11am on Saturday May 16, the Ertzaintza located the lifeless body of a 38-year-old man of European origin beneath the Baluarte Viewpoint on Mount Urgull in the city of San Sebastian.

“The Ertzaintza has opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body.

“Pending the autopsy and forensic results, the Ertzaintza does not see any signs of criminal activity on the deceased’s body.”

It was not immediately clear if the dead man was holidaying in the area or lived in Spain.

The Baluarte del Mirador, the local name given to the viewpoint the Brit plunged from, was originally built in the 16th century as part of San Sebastian’s defensive ring.

It offers breathtaking views of the Basque city a short drive from Spain’s border with France and its stunning coastline.

The walk up from San Telmo museum takes about 15 minutes and sunset is regarded as one of the best times to visit.

Last Monday a 39-year-old Irishman fell to his death from an Ibiza cliff, in the es Calo de s’Illa area on the rugged north coast of the holiday island.

The alarm was raised around 5.30pm by a woman described as a female friend.

The unnamed Irish national lived in Ibiza according to local sources.

The previous Friday a 24-year-old British holidaymaker was admitted to a hospital intensive care unit after plunging from the second floor of his hotel in the Ibizan party resort of San Antonio.

Investigators said afterwards they believed the fall had been accidental.

The incident at the four-star Blau Park Hotel was described as the first of its kind so far this year involving a British tourist in Ibiza.