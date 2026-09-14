Madrid police investigate 88-year-old woman's death as case of gender-based violence

The Spanish government's gender-based violence delegation has launched an investigation into the murder of an 88-year-old woman at her home in ... the Madrid metropolitan area on Thursday, 10 September. Her 90-year-old husband allegedly hung himself after killing her.

According to government delegate Francisco Martín, the couple's carer found the man's body in the flat. His wife was lying in the bedroom, still alive but dying from severe blows to the head and arms.

The woman died at the Infanta Sofía hospital the following day.

"The investigation is ongoing," Martín stated. He called for "making use of all available resources" to combat gender-based violence "in all its forms".

Around 30 municipalities in Madrid remain outside the VioGén system for the protection of women

Martín stated that there are still around 30 municipalities in the region of Madrid that have not joined the VioGén system for monitoring victims of gender-based violence, despite meeting the criteria to do so.

"These are completely incomprehensible and unjustified decisions on the part of their mayors," he said.

"Unfortunately, we are unable to address every single situation, which is why it is essential to call on society as a whole to do everything in our power to find solutions and try to put an end to this barbarity as soon as possible," Martín said.

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