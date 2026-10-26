Spain 112: one dead and one arrested following brawl in squatted building in Galicia

A man in his 50s died on Saturday following a brawl in a squatted building in the town of Cangas, in the region of Galicia. ... The police have arrested another man, also in his 50s.

According to the Local Police, they received a call at 10.15pm. They dispatched a patrol to the scene, where they found two men fighting in the building.

Despite separating and providing them with medical care, one of the men died. The police arrested the other man and brought him before the court.

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