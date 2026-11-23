The row between the government and the data centre industry is escalating. Begoña Villacís, chief executive of trade association SpainDC, accused the government on Monday ... of acting out of "ideological retaliation" against the sector and launched a scathing political attack during the association's annual conference in Madrid.

"This attack on common sense and our children's future is up against a sector that is stronger than ever and a government that has only a quarter of an hour left," she said.

These statements come just a few days after the cabinet approved the controversial royal decree, which tightens energy and environmental requirements for new data centres. SpainDC considers this regulation impractical and announced that it would appeal to the Supreme Court, while also requesting a provisional suspension of its implementation.

"Last year, we were celebrating being the most attractive country for investment. Today we are the worst country in Europe in which to set up a data centre," Villacís said. She attributed the change to political decisions that are out of step with the industry's needs.

The chief executive of SpainDC was particularly critical of the lack of dialogue with the Ministry for Ecological Transition, headed by Sara Aagesen. "How can you regulate an industry behind its back and without sitting down with it?" she asked. According to her, the government has ignored the warnings from businesses during the drafting of the legislation. "There is a golden rule, which is to listen to the sector, which has not happened in this case," Villacís stated.

Criticism from members of the leading party in government

Villacís' criticisms echo those of president of the regional government of Castilla-La Mancha Emiliano García-Page. He warned against "ideological fanaticism" which, in his view, could hinder the development of this industry.

"I hope that the populist fanaticism that has gradually crept into politics and the wider social climate in many countries does not affect the development of this industry," García-Page said, highlighting the efforts data centres have made to reduce their energy and water consumption.

García-Page is distancing himself from the government's regulatory strategy at a particularly delicate time for the sector, which considers the 66.9 billion euros of investment planned for Spain up to 2030 to be under threat.

"We call for common sense"

Villacís believes that the legal challenge will succeed in halting the regulations. "It is a very strong case," she stated.

The decree requires new data centres with a capacity of at least ten megawatts to meet 80 per cent of their annual demand from specified renewable sources and to demonstrate that, on an hourly basis, the associated clean energy generation also covers 80 per cent of the electricity consumed. The regulation provides for a transitional regime with reduced requirements for facilities that agree to be disconnected when ordered to do so by Red Eléctrica.

"We don't want to be cut off and end up burning diesel," Villacís said. She believes it is contradictory that a regulation designed to promote sustainability could force facilities to resort to emergency power generation systems.

Despite the harsh tone of her remarks, Villacís said that the industry remains open to dialogue. "We are not asking for aid or subsidies, just common sense," she concluded, calling for the decree to be repealed as soon as possible.

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