Damm acquires iconic British beer brand Old Speckled Hen from Greene King

Europa Press 20/05/2026 a las 08:04h.

Barcelona-based brewer Damm has acquired the premium British ale brand Old Speckled Hen from the Greene King group. The entire product range under the label will soon move production to Damm’s UK facility, The Eagle Brewery in Bedford.

In a statement released this Tuesday, the company highlighted the British market's strategic importance. The acquisition aligns with Damm’s broader internationalisation strategy - with international markets now accounting for 30 per cent of the company's activity - and coincides with the brand's 150th anniversary.

The deal significantly bolsters Damm’s UK portfolio, which already features its flagship Estrella Damm, gluten-free Daura, and Damm Lemon. The newly acquired range includes:

• Old Speckled Hen

• Old Golden Hen

• Old Crafty Hen

• Old Master Hen

• Low Alcohol Old Speckled Hen

Strategic milestone in the UK

Luke White, Managing Director of Damm UK, described the acquisition as a "significant step" for the company’s British operations. It follows the 2022 purchase and subsequent October 2025 official inauguration of The Eagle Brewery, which was Damm's first production plant outside the Iberian Peninsula.

Nick Mackenzie, CEO of Greene King, noted that Old Speckled Hen has established itself as one of the UK’s favourite ales over the last 25 years. "We look forward to collaborating closely with Damm and seeing Old Speckled Hen continue its successful trajectory under their ownership," he said.