Public order
Basque Country couple arrested for having sex in public in front of six girls
The man confronted one of the girls and exposed his genitals to intimidate her
David González
The Ertzaintza (Basque Country police) arrested on Friday a couple from Gipúzkoa for having sex in public in Vitoria.
The incident happened at around 6. ... 40pm on Friday, when the couple were near the parkour course. They engaged in "explicit sex" on a bench, showing no regard for the presence of other people.
Among the witnesses were six girls between the ages of 12 and 14. According to media outlets, one of the girls was carrying a bottle and the couple demanded that she give it to them. To intimidate her, "the man exposed his genitals".
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María José Díaz Alcalá
The girls then fled the scene and flagged down a passing Ertzaintza patrol. The suspects were intercepted at another location nearby and arrested on the spot. "They are two homeless people who have come from Alto Deba," police sources said.
The following day, both were brought before the duty court. That same Saturday morning, they were released on bail, pending trial.
This is not the first time that the police have encountered a similar situation in Vitoria. At the end of June, the police arrested another couple for having sex in Plaza de Santa Bárbara. In that case, too, they did not care that the square was "full of children".