Basque Country couple arrested for having sex in public in front of six girls

The incident took place at the parkour course next to the Ertzaintza police station in Vitoria.

David González 20/10/2026 Actualizado a las 14:27h.

The Ertzaintza (Basque Country police) arrested on Friday a couple from Gipúzkoa for having sex in public in Vitoria.

The incident happened at around 6. ... 40pm on Friday, when the couple were near the parkour course. They engaged in "explicit sex" on a bench, showing no regard for the presence of other people.