Couple fined after being caught having sex while driving along motorway in Marbella

Two foreign holidaymakers have been fined for reckless driving and failing to wear seatbelts after a video was posted on social media of them having ... sex while driving along the A-7 motorway as it passes through Marbella.

In early July a video began circulating on social media showing the driver of the hire car and his passenger having sex while the car was being driven along the motorway in broad daylight.

Thanks to the video Malaga's Guardia Civil traffic unit managed to trace the vehicle and according to a statement, officers were able to identify both the driver and the passenger.

The couple have been charged with reckless driving and failing to wear a seatbelt. As the offenders are not resident in Spain the couple had to pay an on the spot fine.

Public awareness

The Guardia Civil has thanked those who witnessed and videoed the scene and has highlighted that this type of report from members of the public is becoming increasingly common. It demonstrates the high level of public awareness and a growing rejection of any behaviour that jeopardises road safety for everyone, the statement said.

To prevent the roads of the Costa del Sol from becoming the scene of further reckless behaviour, the Guardia Civil has reminded the public that they can call 062 to report, completely anonymously, any information regarding road safety or criminal offences.

They also recommend downloading the Alertcops mobile app, which enables free, rapid and geolocated communication with the police and other law enforcement agencies.

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