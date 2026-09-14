Ceuta police arrest convicted jihadist with ban on entering Spain

The Guardia Civil arrested a man of Moroccan origin with a conviction for jihadist terrorism and a ban on entering Spain during a check in ... Ceuta on Thursday , according to sources within the counter-terrorism unit who spoke to Europa Press.

The police found him at one of the checkpoints in Ceuta, set up following the mass influx of migrants in late July. He was there with his brother.

The police verified his identity and confirmed that a ruling from 2015 bans him from entering the country.

The police took him to the station to process the relevant entry refusal order and proceed with his deportation to Morocco.

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