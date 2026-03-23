Storm damage aid: application window open for businesses and the self-employed across Spain

José Luis Piedra Monday, 23 March 2026, 15:46 | Updated 16:00h. Share

Businesses and self-employed individuals affected by the storms of early 2026 that battered many parts of Spain can now apply for aid from the Spanish government. The aid ranges from 5,000 euros to 150,000 euros to compensate those in business for serious storm or flood damage to personal belongings, municipal infrastructure, agricultural and livestock holdings or fishing boats.

This was announced yesterday by the Spanish government's delegate for Andalucía, Pedro Fernández, who stressed the "speed and efficiency of the government response to those affected".

Pedro Fernández mentioned that these storm relief measures amount to over 7.2 billion euros. This particular aid package is focused on addressing the specific circumstances of each business and self-employed individual with the help of this tax-exempt aid that can be applied for up to 30 June.