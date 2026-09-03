One of Colombia's most wanted fugitives arrested in Catalonia

The National Police have arrested one of the leading members of Colombian criminal organisation 'El Mesa'.

Colombia was offering 250 million pesos for the arrest ... of 'Pirry', a former member of violent paramilitary unit Bloque Centauros de las AUC. He is charged with contract killings, murder, criminal organisation membership and arms trafficking.

The authorities link him to international drug-trafficking to Europe, particularly to France, Italy and Spain. The operations in which he was allegedly involved might have links to Albanian criminal organisations and the Italian mafia, the 'Ndrangheta'.

The Colombian authorities attribute to 'Pirry' activities relating to territorial control and clashes with rival groups. Among the offences with which he is charged is ordering an attack on members of rival gangs in which seven people were killed and another was seriously injured.

The Spanish investigators maintained a constant exchange of information with the Colombian authorities. The investigation revealed that individuals linked to the fugitive were in Spain and had travelled to various parts of the country.

The investigation eventually led to the identification of a man whose physical characteristics matched those of the suspect, although he was using a different identity, posing as a Venezuelan national. Coordination with the Colombian authorities confirmed that he was in fact 'Pirry'.

During the police operation in Salou, police spotted a person matching the description of the fugitive leaving the area. When they attempted to stop him, the man tried to escape in a vehicle, but the police managed to intercept and arrest him.

Checks fully confirmed his true identity, despite his calims. The competent judicial authority have initiated the procedures for his extradition to Colombia.

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