Germany's most wanted drug trafficker arrested in Malaga after five years on the run

The National Police in Malaga province, in a joint operation with Germany's BKA forces, have arrested one of Germany's most wanted drug traffickers ... after a five-year manhunt.

The suspect is an expert in cybersecurity, martial arts and digital camouflage. He was the subject of a European arrest warrant (EEAW) for drug-trafficking and criminal organisation membership.

The lead on his whereabouts emerged in 2025. Investigators pinpointed the suspect's location in Spain, a country he was no stranger to: the criminal network he allegedly led had previously set up a warehouse on Spanish soil.

From that logistics base, his network loaded the drugs onto lorries that crossed the border into France, with the German market as their final destination.

Capturing the fugitive was no easy task. In an attempt to evade the security forces, the suspect took precautions, such as changing his phone number every two weeks and renewing his false identity every three months.

Being an expert in martial arts and cybersecurity, he could prevent his devices, operating systems and social media accounts from being tracked.

The turning point in the investigation came after the police located the fugitive's brother. From that point onwards, they carried out a series of surveillance and tracking operations across several Spanish provinces.

The operation concluded in Malaga province on 24 August, when the police intercepted the brother's car and confirmed that the fugitive was travelling in the front passenger seat.

After his arrest, the court ordered his remand in custody.

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