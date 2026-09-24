Alicante woman allegedly has disability pension taken for nine years to repay her brother's debt

A debt between two men is said to have led to the theft of a bank passbook, followed by nine years of unauthorised withdrawals from ... the disability pension paid to the alleged debtor's sister.

The Provincial Court of Alicante was due to hear the case on Thursday, with a married couple, the husband's daughter and the victim's brother facing charges. The Public Prosecutor's Office is seeking seven years in prison for each of the four defendants.

The events date back to 2013. According to the prosecution's indictment, one of the defendants owed money to another man and, in an attempt to recover it, the creditor went to the debtor's sister's home and demanded that she help pay the debt.

The prosecution alleges that the defendant, his wife and his daughter, acting in collusion with the victim's brother, intimidated the woman and threatened to kill her in an attempt to force her to hand over the access codes to her cards and bank accounts.

More than 53,600 euros allegedly taken

The defendants allegedly obtained more than 53,600 euros in this way until December 2022, when the regional government department responsible for the payment suspended the pension because certain documents had not been provided.

The prosecution alleges that on 26 December 2022, the defendants found the victim near her home, forced her into a car and prevented her from getting out before hitting her in the face, arms and legs.

They allegedly did so in an attempt to make her give up an alleged job which they believed had caused her to stop receiving the pension.

The Public Prosecutor's Office is seeking an initial seven-year prison sentence for each of the four defendants for extortion and unlawful detention.