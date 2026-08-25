Palma volleyball coach arrested for sexually assaulting and impregnating teenager

The National Police in Palma have arrested a 23-year-old volleyball coach of Bolivian origin for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor and getting her ... pregnant.

The events date back to June when, according to sources close to the case, the coach invited the 15-year-old victim and another minor to his home for a meal.

After lunch, the man was alone with the girl and he sexually assaulted her.

He asked her not to say anything. Her family, however, became increasingly concerned when she "practically stopped speaking".

Several weeks later, the victim began to show symptoms such as vomiting and, following tests at the hospital, tested positive for pregnancy.

The court released the suspect on Saturday with a restraining order banning him from approaching the victim.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports