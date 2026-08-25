Man jailed for four years for sexually abusing teenage stepdaughter in Zaragoza

A man has been jailed for four after he sexually abused his teenage stepdaughter in the province of Zaragoza.

Relatives of the girl filed the ... complaint with the National Police after she confessed while staying with them in Malaga province.

The abuse dates back to 2021, when the girl, 15 at the time, started growing closer to her stepfather due to the strained relationship she had with her mother. Acting as a father figure, he promised to take care of her, encouraging a romantic attraction.

One day in June that year, the two were alone in the house and the defendant took the girl, now 16, to his bedroom, where he attempted to have sexual relations with her.

Despite the victim's initial refusal, the man convinced her that they loved each other and that it was normal, urging her to go along with it. That was when the abuse began and it soon became frequent.

The defendant told the minor that her mother did not love her as much as her three siblings and that he was the only one who cared about her. According to the ruling, the victim felt in love with her stepfather, who used expressions of romantic love towards her and asked her not to tell anyone what had happened.

In December of that year, the victim went to stay with her aunt and her family in Malaga, given the continuous issues she was having with her mother. It was when her aunt questioned her that she revealed what had been happening between her and her stepfather. With the help of her family, she reported him to the police.

The victim has required psychological treatment to come to terms with the situation, due to the feelings of guilt and sadness arising from the impact that revealing the abuse has had on her family. She was subsequently able to continue living with her mother.

The High Court of Justice of Aragon has sentenced the defendant to four years and one day in prison for the ongoing offence of sexual abuse of a child and has been banned from approaching or communicating with the victim for ten years.

Furthermore, once he has served his prison sentence, the ruling provides for seven years of probation and a ban on holding any position, whether paid or unpaid, that involves regular and direct contact with minors. He will also have to pay compensation to the victim.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports