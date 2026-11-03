Clearance of Madrid's Sol camp ends with two arrests

The government delegation in Madrid and the municipal police evicted the last remaining people camping in Puerta del Sol in the early hours of ... Tuesday morning. The operation led to two arrests for disobedience and resisting arrest among the 334 people who were still at the site.

This brings to an end the initiative that began on 26 September in response to the eviction of Maricarmen and the housing crisis currently affecting the country.

As the weeks went by, the camp gradually broke up. In a written statement, Acampada 26S announced that they were embarking on what they called a "move" to the neighbourhoods "to transform into a social and working-class movement".

They were, therefore, bringing their activities at the Puerta del Sol to an end. However, hundreds of protesters were still holding out at the camp.

A "last resort"

The government delegation has concluded that the eviction is a "last resort" following a "gradual course of action" that ended in the protest losing its initial nature as a demonstration and its descent into public disorder.

Acampada 26S has also lodged complaints, alleging police violence: "During the operation, several of our colleagues were injured as a result of being beaten and the use of pepper spray."

The government delegation, however, denied such violence. A total of 220 National Police and 180 Madrid municipal police officers took part in the operation, with the collaboration of the fire brigade and Social Services.

The government initially protected the fundamental right of protest, given that there was a "common cause" connecting those camping in Puerta del Sol. However, this right "is not unlimited", the government said. Following more than a month of protests, there had been a "change in the circumstances and nature of the camp".

According to the delegation, the main participating organisations had withdrawn, leaving a camp that was majorly inhabited by "homeless people" and "vulnerable groups".

Combined with "the occurrence of various allegedly criminal acts and incidents taking place within or right next to the camp", this created a "specific danger to people and property".

Not a sudden action

The delegation also explained that the eviction had not been a sudden action, but the result of weeks of mediation. According to the document, on 26 October, then-delegate Francisco Martín sent a letter to the protesters warning that a "reasonable" amount of time had elapsed for them to make their demands known to the public.

Without receiving a reply, it sent a second notice on 29 October demanding the "dismantling of the camp as soon as possible".

On 30 October, the camp's own representatives announced the dissolution of all the organising committees.

The delegate then issued an official letter requesting that normality be restored, "always in accordance with the principles of proportionality and appropriateness and with particular attention to vulnerable people".

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