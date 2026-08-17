Two Spanish police officers save burning motorcyclist

Two Guardia Civil officers have saved the life of a motorcyclist who was engulfed in flames on the A-4 motorway near Almoradiel (Ciudad Real).

According to sources, an accident triggered the fire and the flames quickly spread to the motorcyclist's body.

A patrol travelling along the motorway spotted the motorbike on the right-hand side of the carriageway, while the rider lay on the ground engulfed in flames.

The police rushed to put out the flames using the fire extinguisher from the patrol car, preventing the burns from spreading across the man's entire body.

After extinguishing the flames, the patrol called the emergency medical services and the fire brigade, as it was impossible to put out the fire on the motorbike.

Once the ambulance arrived, the victim was taken to the Valdepeñas general hospital (Ciudad Real) for urgent medical treatment. He was subsequently transferred to the severe burns unit at Hospital Universitario de Getafe.

Access the latest 112 emergency and rescue news hub