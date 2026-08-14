Spain-based chiromassage therapist sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison for sexually assaulting female customers

A court in the region of Navarre has sentenced a chiromassage therapist in Pamplona to 15 years and nine months in prison for seven counts ... of sexual assault on five of his customers.

The court considers it proven that the defendant touched the women during their sessions.

The ruling, which is subject to appeal, includes a ban on engaging in any activity related to massage and physiotherapy, also for almost 16 months. It also acquits the defendant of five other counts of sexual assault of which he was accused.

The Cuban-born chiromassage therapist practiced in Pamplona until the end of 2024, when he was arrested in connection with these offences.

According to the court ruling, he began working in Extremadura in 2003 and from there moved to Pamplona, where he practiced at a clinic and later from his own home.

According to the panel of judges, the defendant "took advantage of the personal, spatial and privacy-related circumstances" under which he practiced his profession to touch the victims without their consent.

The ruling highlights all the post-traumatic symptoms the victims had as a result of these events, as psychological and forensic reports confirm.

During the trial, the defendant said it was all a lie. However, having analysed all the evidence, the judges highlighted the victims' accounts as key evidence, describing them as "comprehensive, consistent, descriptive, logical and credible".

The court has set the sentence at two years and three months for each of the seven offences, but the defendant can serve a maximum of six years and nine months.

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