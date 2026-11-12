Ryanair changes its baggage rules: luggage must now be checked in 60 minutes before departure

Ryanair, the airline that carries the most passengers from Malaga, changed its baggage policy from Tuesday 10 November.

The airline will close baggage check-in ... 60 minutes before the flight’s departure time.

Until now, passengers could check in their luggage up to 40 minutes before departure. The airline said that the aim of this new system is to give passengers more time to go through security and passport control (where applicable), as well as to reach the boarding gate before boarding begins, particularly during peak travel periods. “It will also help to reduce the small number of cases where passengers miss their flights due to delays at security or passport control,” Ryanair said.

The airline holds a 34 per cent market share at Málaga Airport, making it the second-busiest airport for the airline, behind only Barcelona. Recently, the company’s spokesperson in Spain, Alejandra Ruiz, presented the flight schedule for this winter and announced that the number of routes it will operate has risen to 82. Of these, six will be new winter routes: Trieste, Venice-Marco Polo and Turin (Italy); Katowice (Poland); Košice (Slovakia) and Hamburg (Germany).

The low-cost airline will offer 3.4 million seats to and from Malaga between late October 2026 and late March 2027, of which more than 92,000 will be additional. Most of these flights will be operated using the 15 aircraft the airline has based in Malaga, supporting 6,800 jobs.