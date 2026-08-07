Police identify driver who drove through the streets of Jávea with someone on the roof of the car

The Jávea Local Police have identified the driver of a vehicle seen driving through the streets with a person standing on the roof of the ... car. The police reported the driver for an alleged offence of reckless driving.

The images, shared by the local authority itself via its social media channels, show one of the passengers travelling on the outside of the car whilst the driver is driving along a road, sharing the carriageway with other motorists.

This manoeuvre posed a clear danger not only to the person perched on the roof, who could have fallen onto the road at any moment, but also to other road users.

Six points

The officers considered his behaviour to constitute a very serious offence of reckless driving. The offence results in the loss of six points on the driving licence, as well as the corresponding fine, according to the Local Police.