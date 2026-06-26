Catalan police arrest man on suspicion of starting forest fire near Barcelona

The cloud of smoke between Tiana and Montgat (Barcelona).

Iva Anguera 26/06/2026 a las 15:11h.

The Mossos d'Esquadra (Catalan police) have arrested a man on suspicion of starting on Friday a fire still burning in the Sierra de Marina mountain range, in the municipality of Tiana (Barcelona).

According to Catalan regional minister Núria Parlon, "it appears" that the fire, which started in three different places, "was deliberately set".

At 10.45 on 26 June, firefighters received an alert regarding a fire with multiple points of origin in the area of the landfill between Tiana and Montgat. The fire has spread up the ravine and firefighters are working on an area of approximately 60 hectares.

The Catalan regional government deployed more than 20 fire crews in the mountain area between the towns of Tiana and Montgat on Friday. The deployment includes 16 ground crews and six aircraft.

The fire has created a huge cloud of smoke visible from Barcelona and its entire metropolitan area.

The incident has disrupted traffic on the B-20 motorway.

The authorities have confined the municipalities of Tiana, Sant Fost de Capcentelles and Martorelles, as well as the Colonia Bosc residential area and the Conreria youth hostel.

Residents are asked to remain indoors, with their doors and windows closed to avoid the smoke. "Do not go outside or remain outdoors," the Catalan regional government's emergency services warned through their official channels.

The authorities have also evacuated children and staff from the summer camps at the Tiana sports facilities.

The Serra de Marina mountain range borders the Barcelona coastline in the Maresme area, which has nearly half a million inhabitants. To the south lie the municipalities of Badalona, Santa Coloma and Sant Adrià, all neighbours of Barcelona.

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