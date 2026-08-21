Alleged lion sighting in Toledo sparks search before Guardia Civil operation suspended

The search for an alleged lion on the loose in the Sierra de San Vicente in Toledo was suspended on Thursday after more than 24 ... hours without any sign of the animal.

Jesús Moraleda, director of the Fauna Aventura Safari Zoo in Hinojosa de San Vicente, dismissed the reported sighting as a "hoax" and said the Guardia Civil had checked the zoo's animal records without finding any missing animals.

"I can't believe there's a lion on the loose, but the world's full of mad people," Moraleda said, while suggesting the animal, if it did exist, could have been kept illegally by a private individual.

The alert began shortly before 11am on Wednesday when a worker travelling through the area told the emergency services he had seen what appeared to be a lion.

The report triggered a Guardia Civil operation involving patrols combing the terrain and a helicopter flying over one of the most densely wooded areas of Toledo province.

Growing disbelief among local residents

As officers searched for the animal, disbelief rather than fear began to spread among nearby residents. No one else had reported seeing the alleged lion and few people appeared to know the person who had raised the alarm.

Residents said the witness was a haulier who had reportedly seen the animal on the TO-1375 at kilometre 9, on the road between El Real de San Vicente and Navamorcuende. However, nobody appeared to know who he was.

Despite the uncertainty, the possibility of a large wild cat being loose in the area prompted local authorities to take precautions. Town councils warned residents to avoid tracks and not enter the Sierra de San Vicente until it was clear what had happened.

One location under scrutiny was the Fauna Aventura Safari Zoo, one of the few places in the area where exotic animals are kept and where an escape might have been possible. Moraleda firmly rejected the suggestion that an animal had escaped from the zoo. He said Seprona, the Guardia Civil's environmental protection unit, had checked its records and confirmed that no animals were missing.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's a hoax. We've got nothing to do with it. Not a single animal has escaped from here in our 25 years. This is where we live and absolutely nothing has happened," he told ABC.

Moraleda said he believed the original report could have been a false alarm but did not completely rule out the possibility that somebody else was keeping a large animal illegally.

"It's a hoax by a man who rang the emergency services. Should we rule it out? Well, the world's full of mad people. There are mad people who keep animals at home, like Jesulín de Ubrique's tigers, but what other people do isn't my business. I don't care about it and I'm not interested in it," he said.

Warnings issued to nearby villages

The same scepticism was evident elsewhere in the area. Staff at La Cantina bar in Hinojosa de San Vicente summed up the mood with a simple assessment: "Most people don't believe it."

Residents said nobody had reported seeing anything apart from the original witness. Some suggested that, if the animal really existed, it could belong to somebody keeping it illegally. Others speculated that it might have escaped from an enclosure in Madrid during the wildfires. There was no evidence to support either theory and the situation remained unconfirmed.

The alert prompted town councils across the Sierra de San Vicente to warn residents and urge caution. Hinojosa de San Vicente, Navamorcuende, El Real de San Vicente and Almendral de la Cañada were among the municipalities that issued warnings.

A summer camp was also taking place near Navamorcuende. Its organisers were alerted to the situation from the outset, though as the camp was enclosed by fencing, they were able to remain in place while taking extra precautions.

The dense vegetation in the Sierra made the search particularly difficult. María Dolores Moriche, a spokesperson for Navamorcuende town hall, told ABC: "It's very dense and... phew, I don't know. It's difficult." She added that motorcyclists who had travelled through the area said they had not encountered any lion.

No evidence found

More than 24 hours passed without any evidence confirming the reported sighting. The search ultimately produced no results and the Guardia Civil operation was suspended early on Thursday afternoon. The animal had not been located and officers had found no trace indicating it had passed through the area.

For now, the incident has left several villages in the Sierra de San Vicente with more questions than answers after more than a day of uncertainty. The central question remains: did anyone actually see a lion?