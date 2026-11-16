Canary Islands break all-time record with 1,488 migrants rescued in a single day

A total of 1,488 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands on Saturday. This is the highest figure recorded in a single day in the ... 32-year history of the Canary Route.

The migrants were travelling in 14 boats and were rescued by the maritime rescue services. This record forms part of a rise in arrivals from West African countries to the Spanish archipelago that has been happening since October.

The previous single-day record was 1,461 people rescued in waters near the Canary Islands on 7 November 2020, the maritime rescue services reported on Sunday.

Although the number of migrants who have arrived this year is lower than that during the same period last year, the sharp increase over the last month has placed additional pressure on reception and emergency services in some of the Canary Islands, particularly the smaller ones with lower population densities.

The authorities reported that one of the boats that arrived on Saturday was carrying 240 people, including 12 women and 36 children. The rescued migrants were taken to El Hierro, one of the smallest islands in the archipelago. Most of them were from Senegal, The Gambia and Guinea-Conakry. Twleve boats arrived in El Hierro, while one arrived in Gran Canaria and another in Tenerife.

A deadly journey

The Atlantic route from West Africa to the Canary Islands is one of the deadliest migration routes in the world. Every year, thousands of migrants set out on this journey in overcrowded boats, attempting to reach Spanish territory despite facing rough seas, strong currents and long distances.

The influx of arrivals tends to increase during the autumn months, when sea conditions along the route are generally calmer and more favourable for the crossing.

According to government figures, the number of migrants arriving in the Canary Islands between January and 31 October fell by 5.5 per cent compared with the same period last year.

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