Spain's maritime service rescues small boat heading for Lanzarote, with seven passengers dead

At least seven people have died on a small boat carrying nearly 140 people, which Spain's maritime service rescued in the early hours of ... Monday morning some 150 kilometres north-east of Arrecife (Lanzarote). The passengers have reported incidents of violence.

Only two bodies were still on board. The other five were thrown overboard into the Atlantic under circumstances that have yet to be clarified.

The night from Saturday to Sunday saw another flurry of rescue operations along the Canary Islands route, with two operations in Lanzarote and one in El Hierro, involving a total of almost 300 people, according to initial, as yet provisional, figures.

The Canary Islands regional government's emergency services were the first to report the rescue of 105 people on board two vessels that were due to dock in Arrecife, Lanzarote, early on Monday morning.

They also reported that 132 people, 12 of whom were women, had been rescued by the Guardamar Urania, which was due to arrive in Arrecife at 9.15am.

The Salvamar Acrox reported that it had rescued 58 people who were also due to disembark in Arrecife at 7.20am.

107 migrants arrived on Sunday

On Sunday, 1 November, the Salvamar Navia vessel brought 107 migrants to the El Hierro Port. They had been travelling aboard a cayuco that had been rescued some nine kilometres from the island.

The rescue vessel arrived at 6.45pm. Among the rescuees were five women and three minors. Two passengers required medical treatment in hospital.

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