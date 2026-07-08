Brussels responds to Trump's trade threats against Spain with unwavering support for its member states

Olatz Hernández 08/07/2026 a las 20:03h.

The European Commission has quickly responded to the trade threats Trump made against Spain.

Hours after the US President stated that he "wants nothing to do" with Spain and called for "an immediate end to all trade relations", Brussels responded that it would safeguard the interests of the EU and all its member states.

EU trade spokesperson Olof Gill said that trade relations between Washington and the bloc "are mutually beneficial, especially in a context of global disruptions". He noted that "it is in both interests" to ensure that this trade relationship continues.

In July 2025, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Trump signed a trade agreement under which the EU accepted a 15 per cent tariff on all US goods in exchange for exemptions in key sectors in Europe.

Gill called on the US to "honour its commitments" in the agreement "just as the EU is honouring its own".

Gill stated that with regard to protecting trade interests, "the Commission will always protect the EU and its member states". He noted that the Commission "has always advocated for a stable, predictable and mutually beneficial transatlantic relationship".

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