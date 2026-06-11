Brussels points to Spain as 'main gateway' for drugs into Europe

Commissioner for home affairs and migration Magnus Brunner and Franz Pietsch, head of the European drugs agency.

Olatz Hernández 11/06/2026 a las 12:12h.

Spain is one of the main gateways for drugs entering Europe, according to the annual report on drugs in the EU.

Produced by the European ... Commission in collaboration with the European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA), the report warned that the country is a leader in cocaine and cannabis consumption.