Brussels discusses 'current and future' support for Spain regarding Ceuta with Frontex, Europol and EU Asylum Agency

European Commissioner of Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner has discussed with Frontex, Europol and the EU Asylum Agency (EUAA) the "current and future" ... support they can provide to Spain in the face of the migration crisis in Ceuta.

He reiterated the willingness of the European agencies to provide all necessary assistance.

"Today, I have once again been in contact with our agencies, Frontex, Europol and the EU Asylum Agency, to discuss current and future support for Spain in response to the events in Ceuta, " he wrote in a social media post on Monday.

He thanked the institutions for their "excellent work" and "consistent willingness to provide all the necessary support going forward".

Meanwhile, EU sources have confirmed that Brussels is waiting for the Spanish government to submit a formal request for the additional funding, the amount of which has not yet been determined, in response to the crisis in Ceuta.

The European Commission explained last Thursday that this support could fund border management equipment and services, as well as humanitarian and medical aid. It also raised the possibility of channelling part of the support through the European agencies themselves.

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